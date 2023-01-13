Kaifeng Net News All media reporter Wang Shaochong and correspondent Sun Lijuan reported The Spring Festival is approaching. In order to let the old party members with difficulties feel the warmth and care of the party and the government and spend a happy and peaceful Spring Festival, on January 12, Guo Kai, member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, Secretary of the County Discipline Inspection Commission, and Director of the County Supervisory Committee, went to Xingkou Yangtun Village and Xuelou Village in the town, visit and condolences to the old party members who have difficulties in life, thank them for their contributions to the cause of the party, and extend their high respect and sincere greetings to them.

During the visit, Guo Kai chatted cordially with the old party members, learned about their family and physical conditions in detail, asked them if they had any difficulties in life, and sent condolence money and items to them as a New Year greeting Wishing them a warm winter and a happy new year.

Guo Shuting, an old party member of Yangtun Village, Xingkou Town, joined the party in 1965 and was awarded the commemorative medal of “50 years of glory in the party”. Seeing that the old man is still in good spirits at the age of eighty, Guo Kai said happily: “Old party members are participants, strugglers, and witnesses of our party’s glorious journey. They are the precious wealth of the party and the country, and they are also models for young party members to learn As a role model, I sincerely wish you a long and healthy life and a happy life.”

Guo Kai pointed out that all departments at all levels should always keep in mind the well-being of veteran party members, take the initiative to provide them with necessary and timely help, implement various policies and benefits, and do their best to help them solve practical difficulties. It is hoped that the old party members will continue to play a vanguard and exemplary role and make suggestions for the rural revitalization of the village and grassroots social governance.

At the same time, Guo Kai also urged the heads of township party committees and governments to make full use of the occasion of returning to their hometowns during the Spring Festival, carry out in-depth publicity activities on the spirit of the 20th Party Congress, optimize innovative policy measures, guide and encourage migrant workers and businessmen to return to their hometowns for employment and start businesses, and unite the villages. Revitalize the driving force for development and build a better hometown.