As a Socialist National Development Plan The representative to the Chamber for the Democratic Center, Christian Garcés, described said project.

The congressman told the start the discussion of the initiative that “our fight is to stop, modify and eliminate a number of articles that want to convert Colombia into a socialist state.”

The manager stated that “we have filed a file proposalbecause we believe that this National Development Plan Project does not guarantee the expectations we have”.

Garcés affirmed that the document filed by the Government does not meet expectations in structural issuesit is extensive in spending and does not solve the problem of social investment that Colombia needs.

Likewise, the congressman stated that “although it is good to reach the communities, the articles that guarantee investments to the country are missingwhich is one of the primary sources for development and progress in all aspects”.

uncertainties

According to him, the initiative proposed by the Government leaves many uncertaintieson issues such as the change in the drug fight policy with which legalization is sought.

In this sense, he stressed that the power to take the Police to a Ministry that was not specified was removed, but “in terms of security and respect for life, the project leaves a lot to be desired”.

Referring to the initiative, he reiterated that this government “is of a socialist nature that has agreed to the National Development Plan make Colombia more powerful and bureaucraticThey are even trying to limit powers that territorial entities such as mayors and governors already have.”

