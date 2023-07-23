Quality and flow analysis began in Santa Marta wells

It is important to keep in mind that the operation of the city’s aqueduct service will not present any inconvenience in the midst of the interventions to the wells.

The Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar ESP, continues to generate alternatives that help mitigate the shortage of water in the city, with the aim of analyzing the feasibility of projects that allow a greater amount of water to enter the aqueduct system for the samariums.

With the beginning of the pumping tests in the Corpamag well, in which the quality and flow of this and eleven more wells in different sectors of the city will be determined in the coming days, it will be possible to have precise data on some wells in the city that provide technical data for future projects that can be managed by the Company, all within the framework of a mitigation plan that contributes to the protection of water resources in the midst of pumping.

These actions provide data that generates improvements in the mitigation of the shortage of the aqueduct service.

The tests consist of the installation of pumps of different powers that extract water during a certain period of time, to verify the operability of the well, quality samples will also be taken

physicochemical and microbiological tests carried out by Essmar personnel and analyzed by the Labormar laboratory, in order to determine that the water is suitable for human consumption.

It may interest you: Sendero del Ziruma shines with solar lights: Essmar

Through the established tests, the capacity of each one of the wells will be verified, and according to the results of quality and flow obtained, their viability will be qualified to be taken into account in future projects. With the obtaining of the samples, the technical and laboratory processes that are required according to the regulations in the water purification process will be determined.

It is important to keep in mind that the operation of the city’s aqueduct service will not present any inconvenience in the midst of the interventions to the wells, since they are not connected to the Essmar aqueduct network.

The schedule stipulated for the development of the actions of the mitigation plan contemplates the dates of the interventions of the wells: Corpamag well, July 19; Teyuna well, July 21; Country well, July 24; Well Old Stadium, July 27; well Cárcel, July 30; Santa Clara well, August 2; Federation well, August 5; Cantilito well, August 8; Daabon well, August 11; Nevada well, August 14; Odin well, August 17; Well El Mayor, August 20.

These actions provide data that generate improvements in the mitigation of the shortage of the aqueduct service and contribute to providing guarantees of well-being for the Samaria community in the future.

You may be interested in: Essmar attended sewerage affectation in Ondas del Caribe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

