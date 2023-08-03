Quality management can be that easy – with properties for Confluence Cloud

Read this article in English.

“Collaboration is a key part of the success of any organization, executed through a clearly defined vision and mission and based on transparency and constant communication.”

– Dinesh Paliwal

What defines a modern working world? That value is placed on trust, transparency and cooperation. And since the corona pandemic at the latest, hybrid or remote work distributed across the globe has become an integral part of the minds of employees in a modern company. But the world of work, which is independent of time and place, also requires new ways of working – and good and open communication within and between teams is the most important basis for successful cooperation. Documented information about who did what and when is particularly helpful in asynchronous project work. After all, nowadays it is no longer a matter of course to actually reach the person concerned when you call them on the phone or go to their office.

We are more multitasking and flexible than ever before – and today’s tool landscape supports us in getting a little better at it. However, it can also be quite tedious to require all employees to document each of their projects or tasks in minute detail. Nevertheless, such information is necessary if you want to ensure a certain quality standard in your company.

Wouldn’t it be much easier if the systems you work in automatically documented this data for you? The answer is quite simple: “Yes!”

Who? When? What? Quality management with properties

Die Properties-App helps you to understand changes made to your data and documents in Confluence Cloud – and thus makes quality management very easy. But what does that mean exactly?

The quality management According to the BMI, includes all activities, management tasks and methods with which processes, services and products can be planned, implemented, secured, checked and improved.

In our example, this means that you can use the quality management functions in Properties to check who originally created information and who last modified it. All data changes are listed in a change log and linked to page versions. This isn’t about micro-monitoring – but if something does go wrong in your data, it’s no problem to notify the appropriate person and restore an older, correct version of the Confluence page.

Keep an eye on all changes to your data

How exactly does the whole thing look in Properties? You can have the following information automatically captured for any person or date field you create:

the original author, the date it was first created, who last modified the field, and when it was last modified.

Another treat: The change log is now also linked to the history of the Confluence page – so you can quickly and easily see what your team has been working on in the change log:

See for yourself: Test the Properties app for free!

Properties is an app for Confluence Cloud that allows you to create your own tables – called Properties in Confluence. You can fill them with the fields you define – e.g. B. Due Date, Task Owner, Linked Pages, Project Status… So it is possible to collect practically all the data you need and embed it in Confluence pages and templates.

But you can use the Properties app for much more: It also allows you to create clear reports and filter your data, create charts and visualizations and edit and rearrange all data directly.

Properties not only supports you with your quality management: The development team from Junes has recently released two other useful features – namely the OrgChart feature for interactive organizational charts and the Board View feature for clear data in Kanban board style.

Would you like to try out the features yourself? Then click into the Atlassian Marketplace and download the Properties app!

Further information

Clear data in Kanban board style with Properties for Confluence Cloud’s new board view feature

Interactive org charts in Confluence Cloud with Properties’ new OrgChart feature

Create your own support ticket system in Confluence Cloud – with properties

Structured asset management in Confluence – with the Properties app

Catch the bugs – document your bugs in Confluence Cloud with properties

All customer data in one place – in Confluence Cloud with properties

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

