METHODOLOGICAL NOTE





Ninety indicators in six groups

Once again this year the Sole 24 Ore Quality of Life survey examines 90 indicators, divided into the traditional six thematic macro-categories (each made up of 15 indicators) that have accompanied the survey since 1990::

wealth and consumption; business and work; environment and services; demography, society and health; justice and security; culture and leisure.

The increase from 42 to 90 indicators, already proposed in 2019, makes it possible to measure many aspects of well-being. The indicators are all certified, supplied to Il Sole 24 Ore by official sources, institutions and research institutes.

The score from one thousand to zero

For each of the 90 indicators, one thousand points are given to the province with the best value and zero points to the one with the worst. The score for the other provinces is distributed according to the distance from the extremes (1000 and 0). Subsequently, for each of the six macro-categories of the sector, a ranking is identified determined by the average score reported in the 15 indicators, each weighted equally to the other (1/90). Finally, the final ranking is based on the simple arithmetic mean of the six sector rankings.

Data updated to 2022

The Quality of Life survey, always published at the end of the current year, examines the consolidated data relating to the previous 12 months. However, some parameters are updated to 2022 (mid-year, if not even November) with the aim of taking into account the effects of the major events that marked the current year. In some areas, in fact, last year’s performance would have been surpassed by the facts and would have returned a photograph that is now outdated compared to current events. In recent months, three major shocks have hit the population: inflation, high energy prices and the war in Ukraine. Thus, in this year’s survey there are 34 indicators out of 90 referring to 2022.

synthetic indices

The survey includes about ten “summary indices” published during the year, which in turn aggregate several parameters in a thematic way, elaborated by third-party institutes or directly by the Sole 24 Ore. Among these, for example, the sportsmanship index of PtsClas, the urban ecosystem of Legambiente (from which the air quality index is also extracted), the IcityRank of Fpa and the “new” indices elaborated by the Sole 24 Ore ( the climate index and the quality of life indices for children, young people, the elderly and women).



Also this year the data collected at the basis of the scores are made available online: they can be downloaded in machine readable format (which allows reuse and reprocessing, except for commercial use) on the Sole Ore GitHub page by citizens, researchers, the media and decision makers. These are data collected from institutional sources (such as the Ministry of the Interior or Justice, Istat, Inps, Agcom, Siae and Banca d’Italia) or provided to the editorial staff by certified entities. Among the latter, Scenari immobiliare, Crif, Cribis, Prometeia, Iqvia, Tagliacarne and Infocamere.

For information on the Sole 24 Ore Quality of Life survey, you can write to [email protected]