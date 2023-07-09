quality of life, neighbourhoods, things to see— idealista/news

Annaalso known as the belvedere of Sicily, offers a unique mix of history, culture and natural beauty. It is, in fact, located in the heart of Sicily, positioned on a hill overlooking the entire region. It therefore offers panoramic views of the surrounding plain, on the Madonie and Nebrodi mountains. If you were wondering what see in Enna, you will find that the city is surrounded by untouched nature, with hills and valleys that offer a perfect retreat for those who love outdoor activities. Its winding streets and historic buildings help create a unique atmosphere that will make you feel as if you were in another time.

But Enna is not only nature and history. The city offers a range of services and activities for all tastes. If you choose to live in Enna you will find a wide choice of restaurants and cafes, local craft shops, museums and art galleries. Additionally, the city hosts various cultural events and festivals throughout the year, which contribute to a lively and inspiring environment. Finally, from the point of view of connections, the capital can be reached from the main centers such as Palermo, Catania and Messina through a network of motorways and state roads.

What is life like in Enna?

Decide to live in Enna it means immersing yourself in an environment rich in history and culture, but also enjoying a more relaxed pace of life than in big cities. Enna offers a perfect balance between cultural vibrancy and tranquillity, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a slower pace of life.

The quality of life in Enna is further enhanced by its excellent geographical position. Furthermore, the climate is always slightly cooler than in other Sicilian cities, as the city is 931 meters above sea level.

Then there is to consider that since 2005 Enna has become a university seat. “Kore” University boasts several faculties in the city such as engineering, architecture, economics, medicine and classical studies.

Where to live in Enna?

High Enna

Enna Alta is the historic part of the city, where you can find the Cathedral, the Garibaldi Theater and the Government Palace. In recent years it has been affected by important redevelopment interventions.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale you can consult the following links:

Lower Enna

Enna Bassa is instead the new district, built starting from the eighties. Here you can find services, spacious houses, schools and universities. It is the ideal place to move with children or as a retiree.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale you can consult the following links:

What to see in Enna: all the attractions

Enna, despite being a small city, offers a wide range of attractions and activities. One cannot fail to mention the Lombardy castle, one of the largest and best preserved medieval castles in Italy. Don’t miss it too Casale Roman Villafamous for its well-preserved mosaics.

For those who love nature, Enna offers a series of hiking trails that wind through its fascinating hilly landscapes. The pergusa lakesurrounded by a natural park, is the ideal place for a relaxing walk or a picnic in the open air.

Compare prices: Enna, Caltanissetta, Taormina

The price of each house varies according to the neighborhood and the type chosen. In May 2023 the average selling price in Enna was 900 euros/m2. To understand how much does it cost to live in Enna you can consult the following link:

Given the proximity to Caltanissetta and the connections between the two cities, you might wonder what are the differences in the real estate market between the two capitals. You can observe the numbers and trends by clicking here:

As a point of reference it could be useful compare the price of houses in Enna with that of a tourist resort such as Cefalù. You can observe the numbers and trends by clicking here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

