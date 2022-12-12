Collapse of Treviso in the “Quality of life” survey of the Sole 24Ore: lost 11 positions compared to 2021, the Marca drops from 10th to 21st place. In the annual study by the main economic newspaper, the indicator linked to the number of general practitioners weighs negatively: Treviso is in the slums, occupying box 104. But the item “libraries” is also at the bottom of the rankings: position 105.

La Marca, on the other hand, stands out in the rankings on the quality of life of women (second in Italy behind Monza Brianza) and on life expectancy: with 83.8 years, it ranks fourth behind Florence (84 years), Cagliari and Monza. Also good in the chapter “justice and security”: seventh box, drives Oristano in front of Pordenone. Definitely further behind, although on the rise, in the “environment and services” area: 35th place, Pisa ahead of Siena.

The 2022 general classification sees Bologna excel, five boxes earned compared to 2021, ahead of Bolzano and Florence. Overall, Treviso is the third Venetian province behind Verona (16th) and Venice (20th). In last year’s ranking, the Brand was first for quality of life for women, while the fourth place in 2021 linked to citizens’ income beneficiaries is confirmed.