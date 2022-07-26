Listen to the audio version of the article

In the perimeter in which the resigning government led by Prime Minister Draghi will have to move in the next two months, there is also the fight against Covid. And so the next few days could see a first important news on the so-called “home isolation” for the positives which today must last at least 7 days and provide for a negative tampon to come out.

The behavior of Omicron 5

Today we are witnessing a boom in infections with Omicron 5 often asymptomatic or with few symptoms. And the Order of Doctors reports that with the currently dominant variant, those who test positive only a few days after the onset of symptoms are increasing. At that point, in many cases, it becomes negative in less than a week, but still remains trapped in the house until the expiry of the seven days.

How the rules will change

Instead, the rules would change like this: those who have no more symptoms for 48 hours and are negative in a swab performed in any case in the pharmacy, at the ASL or by the doctor, will be able to get out of isolation immediately. more.

The experience of other countries

In Spain and the United Kingdom isolation is no longer provided for positives. In the USA, Germany (with final self-test), Sweden and Austria, quarantine days are reduced to five.

The circular on the way

The circular should also reduce the maximum isolation time of 21 days provided for the infected who tend not to return negative despite having a viral load so low as to make them non-contagious. The limit could be lowered to 15 days, if not 10, as requested by the Regions.