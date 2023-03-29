After checking in the Departmental Institute of Fine arts the appearance of four cases of students with chickenpox and two more under study; The Institute’s directives, acceding to a recommendation from the department’s Secretary of Health, decided to suspend the classes of the affected career.

The measure was defined until next April 10, 2023 for students of University Training and Basic Training of the Faculty of Music.

This position will be of a preventive order and was ordered based on avoid an outbreak of chickenpox in the educational community.

“Following the recommendation of our Secretary of Health of the ValleMaría Cristina Lesmes, we did a kind of quarantine only for the Faculty of Musical Interpretation to prevent further contagion,” said the rector of the institution, Consuelo Bravo.

“We expected about 700 people in the public in each of the activities that will be rescheduled, since the preparation requires hard work of about five months,” said the dean of the faculty, Javier Ocampo, indicating that the Faculty de Música had four great concerts scheduled between this week and Easter, but they had to be canceled due to the emergency.

Given:

Quarantine only applies to students, officials and other educational community of the Faculty of Music; and that it is expected that academic work will resume, as long as no more cases of contagion are reported among the academic community.

