The owner of the house injured the tenant by cutting off his finger: he was reported for injuries. At the origin of the conflict the care of the cat.

CASTELFRANCO. The disagreements over how to treat the cat infuriates a 56-year-old homeowner, who scissors the 27-year-old tenant.

The fifty-year-old took large scissors and cut off the young man’s finger with them, causing him a deep wound. Admitted to the emergency room, the prognosis is about fifteen days. The violent quarrel took place at home.

A patrol of the Carabinieri of Castelfranco intervened on the spot. For the aggressor, the complaint for injuries was thus triggered. The scissors were seized by the military of the Arma.