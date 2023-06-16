Quarrel or hostage taking? Fatal fall from high-rise balcony in Dresden

A 33-year-old man fell about 30 meters and died in Dresden on Friday morning. As police spokesman Marko Laske told MDR SACHSEN, he tried to flee from police officers via a balcony. The suspicion of a hostage-taking is currently being investigated. Eyewitnesses had previously observed that the man had a woman in his power, he was holding a knife in his hand. The police could not initially confirm whether he had directed it against the woman.

According to the police, local residents first noticed that the man had thrown furniture from the balcony of one of the upper floors of the 15-story high-rise building while shouting loudly. They then alerted the police. It is obvious that there was a dispute between the man and the 45-year-old woman.

suspected Hostage-taker falls from the balcony

When the emergency services arrived and tried to get into the apartment, the man climbed over the balcony railing and tried to get down. In doing so, he reportedly fell. Despite immediate attempts at resuscitation, the man could not be helped. He died from his severe injuries. Why he crashed is still unclear at this time.

Frau is in shock

The woman, seen by witnesses on the balcony, was initially taken to safety by police. The 45-year-old was not immediately able to be questioned in the morning. As police spokesman Laske said, she was in shock and was being looked after by an intervention team. The police were able to begin the interrogation around noon. The aim is to find out what happened in the apartment and how the incident happened. See also With Castro's goal, Millonarios beat Boyacá Chicó

witnesses are psychologically cared for – including children

A police crisis intervention team looked after some of the residents who saw the incident on Friday morning. According to Laske, there are also two children among them. If other people in the area had noticed the events and need help coping, those affected can report to any police station, said police spokesman MDR SACHSEN. The police are also looking for witnesses.