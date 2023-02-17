As if it were a chapter of a Netflix, HBO Max or Primer Video series, this Friday, February 17, before noon, the vallenato singer ‘Jorgito’ Celedón released the video clip of his most recent single ‘Good luck’.

“I have to be sensible, I’m not going to look for reasons that make you look guilty for causing a thousand afflictions. The fault has been mine to pretend that hearts, that are not aligned, dream with illusions. Go well on your way, I have to embrace my destiny. May the light of heaven illuminate you, even if our idyll endssays the song.

Celedón generated expectation by showing on his social networks that the song was related to a LGBTIQ+ coupledue to the phrase he used: “Love has never been more inclusive“.

To this the artist replied: “No, there is no anecdote of that; It will be that the video lends itself to carry that message, and I am delighted, because I believe in love, wherever it comes from, and whatever happens. If it’s love, it’s love, and I can’t deny love in any way it’s expressed.”.

The video clip, in which Jorgito acts, is based on a ‘fake’ friendship of two women. One of them betrays the other and participates in their kidnapping. “What seemed to be a sincere friendship concealed a betrayal. When in love there is only one option: Have a good time”, wrote the artist on his social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the song ‘Que te va bien’ is by the music producer Iván Calderón.