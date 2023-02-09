Myriam Savard, promotion counselor for the Quebec office in Bogotá, and in agreement with the French Alliance of Pereira, visited the city on February 7 to promote the Journées Quebec Colombia program, the official job call of the Quebec government. 25 are the companies that are looking for talent in different sectors to recruit personnel who are willing to travel to this city temporarily.

There are 70 profiles and more than 300 vacancies that are available for sectors such as education, primary, secondary and early childhood. In the manufacturing sector, manufacturing and construction, engineering, communication and information sector, health and social services.

One of the requirements is intermediate command of the French language, which is the official language of Quebec.

Before applying, read carefully the characteristics of the profile to which you are going to apply and if you do not meet them, wait for the following calls

More information at www.journeesquebec.gouv.gc.ca

facebook @choosequebec