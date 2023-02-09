Home News Quebec Canada Job Call
News

Quebec Canada Job Call

by admin
Quebec Canada Job Call

Myriam Savard, promotion counselor for the Quebec office in Bogotá, and in agreement with the French Alliance of Pereira, visited the city on February 7 to promote the Journées Quebec Colombia program, the official job call of the Quebec government. 25 are the companies that are looking for talent in different sectors to recruit personnel who are willing to travel to this city temporarily.

There are 70 profiles and more than 300 vacancies that are available for sectors such as education, primary, secondary and early childhood. In the manufacturing sector, manufacturing and construction, engineering, communication and information sector, health and social services.

One of the requirements is intermediate command of the French language, which is the official language of Quebec.

Before applying, read carefully the characteristics of the profile to which you are going to apply and if you do not meet them, wait for the following calls
More information at www.journeesquebec.gouv.gc.ca
facebook @choosequebec

See also  As of 24:00 on January 14, a total of 932 people have been cured in this round of epidemic in Xi'an | Xi'an_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

25-year-old girlfriend lied that selling eggs was originally...

Recognized Colombian company opened job vacancies

Generation of employment and reduction in travel times...

Beijing releases “school week” traffic travel tips “school...

they rob a pedestrian in broad daylight on...

Agglomeration of motorcycle taxi drivers leaves pedestrians without...

These will be the dates of the Cyber...

The documentary ‘Alis’ was released, which won more...

Foreign Ministry confirms death of Colombian by earthquake...

The scandal of a party secretary in Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy