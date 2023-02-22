Cinema Quebec Italy presents a window into Canada’s best and newest French-speaking cinematography, in the films of the 20th edition of the “Quebec cinema days in Italy / Le giornate del cinema quebecchese in Italia”, from 3 to 9 March 2023, once again in a hybrid formula: in theaters in Milan (3/3 Cinémagenta63 of the Institut Français Milano), Turin (5/3 Museo Nazionale del Cinema), Bologna (4/3 and 6 /3 Cinema Orione), Avellino (7/3 Cinema Partenio) and Naples (8/3 Cinema Academy Astra in collaboration with Arci Movie and Astradoc and 9/3 L’Asilo); and online with a special programming of short films on the OpenDDB platform, freely accessible from all over Italy.

A passionate journey along the common thread of the “Parallel fates” through 11 works of fiction and documentary genre, with three feature films and eight short films not yet distributed in Italy, in Italian premieres, which shed light on the present, but also meetings with artists and producers and an in-depth talk on film production in Québec .

A wide-ranging program that “leads us to recognize parallel destinies and to identify ourselves in the stories of the protagonists. The time of cinema is an imaginary time and, within its broken rhythm, the destinies that we imagine parallel to our identities are generated” declares the artistic director Joe Balass, which returns to Italy after two years of the pandemic to present the review in the various rooms involved in the circuit of the twentieth edition. And to celebrate her return to theaters, director Miryam Charles will also be there with the Italian premiere of her film Cette Maison, which will accompany the Giornate in Milan, Turin, Bologna and Naples.

Organized during the international month of the Francophonie, all the films on the program will be screened in their original language with Italian subtitles.

The director Miryam Charles will inaugurate the festival in Milan in person, with the Italian premiere of her Cette maison, a harrowing journey down memory lane in which the director, producer and cinematographer of Haitian origin resurrects her murdered cousin Tessa to tell life that she has been denied and conversing with her mother about the cruelty of their separation. An experimental documentary in which the dead and the living come together, presented in absolute preview at the Berlinale 2022 and passed with success in the main film festivals around the world. Miryam Charles will remain in Italy to present the film also in Turin, Bologna and Naples.

From the last Toronto International Film Festival, where it debuted and was awarded a special jury mention, comes Viking directed by filmmaker and musician Stéphane Lafleur, an unusual science fiction film, in which fantasy and fiction take second place to mysteries of the human psyche. Stéphane Lafleur, former author of Continental, un film sans fusil (presented in the Giornate degli Autori and awarded at the TIFF in Toronto in 2007), En terrains connus (Ecumenical Jury Prize at the Berlinale 2011) and Tu dors Nicole (selected in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs in 2014), signs here a dramatic comedy starring five volunteers recruited by a space center to form a team on Earth to deal remotely with the interpersonal problems of five astronauts on a mission to Mars.

The selection of feature films closes with another Italian premiere, Arsenault et fils, the seventh film by Rafaël Ouellet, a breathtaking thriller in which a family of poachers from Témiscouata – one of the most beautiful areas of Québec characterized by breathtaking landscapes, luxuriant nature and numerous lakes – sees its activities turned upside down overnight under the influence of a radio journalist who has arrived from the city. Inspired by films such as The Godfather and Goodfellas, the story is shot in the village where the director grew up drawing on his earliest memories.

As with past editions, Québec’s eclectic cinematic scene is completed with eight award-winning short films, of various genres and styles, selected from the most important international film festivals. Among these, Ousmane by Jorge Camarotti, awarded in many festivals including the Aspen Short Film Festival and presented among others at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, starring a new immigrant from Burkina Faso who lives in Montréal; Christine Doyon’s La Soeur de Margot, winner of “Best live action short film” at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival, about a little girl who must learn to reconcile two worlds when her disabled sister starts attending her school; and Triangle noir by Marie-Noëlle Moreau Robidas, a short acclaimed at countless animation festivals including the Montréal Animation Film Summit where it won the Audience Award, a hypnotic and touching work on loneliness and alienation in the context of the beautiful but deadly ice storm that hit parts of Canada in 1998, cutting out electricity in many places. Also noteworthy is the beautiful short film presented at the 79th Venice Film Festival in the Horizons section, III by Salomé Villeneuve, daughter of the great director Denis Villeneuve, and the award-winning Sikiitu by Gabriel Allard Gagnon, which follows the story of an Inuit boy 15-year-old Ali whose dream is to become a hip-hop artist.

Quebec Film Days in Italy are organized in collaboration with the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles du Québec, the Delegation of Québec in Rome, the Embassy of Canada in Italy, together with Compass Productions and in collaboration with the Museum National Cinema of Turin.

Promotion partners: OpenDDB, Institut français Milano, Kinetta, Animanera, UCCA, LIES, Working Title Film Festival, MIX International Festival of LGBTQ+ cinema, Zia Lidia Social Club, Documentando.org, Cinema Orione Bologna, Cinema Partenio Avellino, Cinema Academy Astra Naples with Arci Movie and Astradoc, L’Asilo – Ex Asilo Filangieri.

Media partner: Cinemaitaliano.infoCineclandestino.it, Indie-eye.it.

All films are screened in their original language with Italian subtitles.

The short films are available for free on the OpenDDB platform from midnight on Friday 3 to 9 March included, at this link: https://festival.openddb.it/journees-du-cinema-quebecois-2023.

For the complete programme, visit the website: www.cinemaquebecitalia.com.