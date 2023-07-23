Quebradas are turned into dumps

MANAGEMENT. –

The filling of streams extends to more sectors of Riobamba. In Cacha, the streams are used as garbage dumps. Technicians from the Municipality of Riobamba toured this affected area.

Garbage and construction debris gradually take over the ravines of this parish.

Authorities call for respecting nature, not dumping waste in habitable spaces, being responsible and going to municipal offices to request the location of the dumps that exist in the city. In addition, they make a call to denounce the bad citizens who use these spaces as garbage dumps.

Technicians from the Territorial Planning Management Department carried out an inspection along the road that leads to the sector where the communication media antennas are located, in the Cacha parish, to verify the filling of the ravines that exist in this sector. Angie Saltos, a technician from the Territorial Planning Department, explained that during the tour it was verified that there are no construction processes, but the presence of fills was evidenced in some ravines along the road; They also identified waste, rubble, construction materials, furniture, tires and vehicle parts that cause damage to the environment in certain places. Gerardo León, a resident of the sector, commented that during the night people throw sacks of rubble in trucks that arrive from Riobamba, for this reason he requests that permanent control be carried out to avoid these events that affect the sector. The Territorial Planning Management team indicated that a technical report of the inspection carried out in this sector will be made to send to the competent department and thus be able to solve this problem, cleaning this area, implementing fines for those who throw waste or things in poor condition, in the aforementioned places.