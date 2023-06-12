Queen Letizia arrives in Colombia today to learn about various cooperation projects

the trip, andof Spanish cooperation since she was queen, its purpose is to give visibility to her work in a country considered a priority byThe queen, who is accompanied by the secretary ofShe will fly at 2:00 in the afternoon to Cartagena, where she will be received bythe wife of President Gustavo Petro.

Your agenda will open tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Bolivarian capital with the visit together with the first lady to a drinking water supply projectfollowed by a lunch offered by your hostess.

On Wednesday, Doña Letizia will fly to Cali, where he will travel to a coffee-producing farm where former FARC combatants work who have managed to reintegrate after the peace agreement signed in November 2016 by the former president Juan Manuel Santos with this guerrilla for which more than 13,000 combatants they laid down their arms.

The presence of the queen in Colombia coincides with the commotion that the country is experiencing after the rescue last Friday, after 40 days, of the four indigenous children who had been lost since May 1 in the Amazon jungle after the plane crash in which they were traveling with their mother, the pilot and another adult. EFE

