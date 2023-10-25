Queen Rania of Jordan Condemns Double Standard and Calls for Justice in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Queen Rania of Jordan Speaks Out on Middle East Conflict and Advocates for Justice and Equality

In a recent interview with CNN, Queen Rania of Jordan shared her deep pain and dismay over the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The Queen expressed her regret, pain, and shock at the unity and suffering of the people in Jordan since October 7, despite their diverse backgrounds.

Chief among Queen Rania’s concerns were the violence and loss of life in the region. She passionately condemned these acts and emphasized the plight of Palestinian mothers who fear for the lives of their children. The Queen expressed her disappointment in the global response to the ongoing catastrophe and criticized an obvious double standard in the way the international community reacts and defends Israel.

Highlighting this duality, Queen Rania questioned the prompt and firm solidarity shown towards Israel compared to the worrying silence surrounding the Palestinian situation. She believed that Palestinian mothers love their children as much as any other mother in the world, and it was unjust that they have to face such violence.

In the interview, the Queen noted that the Arab world sees the West not only tolerating but also supporting the Israeli threat, and considers it a horrendous and disappointing act. Despite this, Queen Rania emphasized that Jordan has consistently condemned the murder of civilians, whether they be Palestinians or Israelis. The country’s position is grounded in its ethical and moral principles.

Drawing on historical references, Queen Rania mentioned the Islamic ethics and the centuries-old Pact of Omar, which prohibits harming civilians, women, children, and the elderly in times of war. She wanted to remind the world that the current conflict did not begin on October 7 and urged for the recognition of the long history of Palestinian suffering under occupation and apartheid.

Above all, Queen Rania called for justice and freedom in the region. She stressed that this is a fight for freedom and justice which should be heard loud and clear. The interview served as an opportunity for Queen Rania to express her deep regret over the situation, highlight the double standard in the international response, and advocate for justice and equality amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As the conflict continues to unfold, it is vital that leaders and the global community pay heed to Queen Rania’s powerful words and work towards a solution that ensures justice and equality for all those affected by this longstanding crisis.

