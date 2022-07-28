A few hours after a story by the singer Giorgia addressed to the leader of FdI, and posted on her Instagram profile, Giorgia Meloni’s answer arrived. In short, a question and answer that did not take long. Last night the Roman singer-songwriter posted a photo of her with the words “I’m Giorgia too but I don’t break my cog … to anyone”.

A message without any possibility of interpretation but directed and addressed to the leader of the Brothers of Italy. So today, Meloni replied to her, again on social media. «I find Giorgia’s voice extraordinary. I have always listened to it willingly, without being forced to do so. Just as she is not forced to listen to me if she does not like me – he wrote -. It’s democracy, that’s how it works and that’s why it’s beautiful. But on one thing the artist and I are certainly different: if I did not like her music or her voice, I would not need to insult her ».

Will there be a sequel? It is not known at the moment. All that remains is to follow the social networks to understand if and what the two protagonists of this exchange of “opinions” will say further in a very hot moment for Italy, and not only from the weather point of view.