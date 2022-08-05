Home News Question and answer via social media on taxes and work between Meloni and Conte. Her: “The more you hire, the less you pay”. Him: “I’ve already heard this. In fact, I’ve already done it “
News

by admin
Taxes and work. They are, of course, among the most important points of this electoral campaign approaching the vote on 25 September. This time the contenders are the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the former premier and president of the Five Stars Giuseppe Conte. A question and answer via Twitter between the two that further ignites this campaign.
The opportunity comes precisely from a tweet from Meloni, at the head of the party which, according to projections, should be the most voted. Meloni writes: “The more you hire, the less taxes you pay”: “In Italy, taxes on work are too high. Welfare is not needed to solve the employment problem and relaunch the economy. The wealth of a state – she adds – is created by businesses and workers ». And she launches the hashtag # PiùAssumiMenoPaghi.

And among the comments, one of the first comes from the leader of the Five Stars Giuseppe Conte. Who, on this point, is always ready to reply via social media. «Dear Giorgia Meloni, I have already heard this. Indeed, I have already done it ». And then the former premier explains what he means: he mentions the reliefs to businesses “to hire young people and women” and the reductions in the South “included in the latest maneuver of Count II, about 1.8 billion people have got a job” . To then conclude, addressing the leader of FdI: “Oh yeah, you didn’t vote for it.”

