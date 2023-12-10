Home » Questionnaire on the tax registration of foreign entrepreneurs (BMF)
Questionnaire on the tax registration of foreign entrepreneurs (BMF)

Online message – Friday, December 8th, 2023

The BMF has published the new template forms for the VAT registration of entrepreneurs based abroad from the taxation period of 2023 (BMF, letter dated December 6, 2023 – III C 3 – S 7532/19/10002:003).

The following forms have been newly announced:

FsEAusUN – Questionnaire for VAT registration of entrepreneurs based abroad

FsEAusUN filling aid – filling aid for the questionnaire for sales tax registration by entrepreneurs based abroad

A notice:

You can access the pre-printed templates here.

Those: BMF, letter from 12/6/2023 – III C 3 – S 7532/19/10002 :003, published on the
BMF homepage (il)

