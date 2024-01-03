Home » Questions for Popular Consultation were sent to the CC
News

Questions for Popular Consultation were sent to the CC

by admin
Questions for Popular Consultation were sent to the CC

The Communication Secretariat reported that the questions for the Popular Consultation have already been sent to the Constitutional Court.

The Communication Secretariat reported on the night of Tuesday, January 2, 2024 that the questions for the Popular Consultation had already been sent to the Constitutional Court.

The questions were sent in the afternoon through the virtual system for prior control.

President Daniel Noboa will make a national network to announce the objectives of the Consultation once the Court acknowledges it, the Secretariat specified.

This Wednesday the questions will be accessible on the Court’s website.

“The spirit of the Popular Consultation is to satisfy the desires of the population regarding security, employment and justice.”

In general terms, it seeks the intervention of the Armed Forces in the fight against crime; calls for tougher penalties for those responsible for organized crime and the violence that the country endures; and, finally, promotes employment through new hiring and new economic activities.

Previous articleGovernment will eliminate Security Secretariat

See also  Ecopetrol rejects a new blockade of its operations in the village of El Morro in Yopal – news

You may also like

A motorcyclist died and two more were injured...

Construction of the Fuxin City High-Standard Farmland Demonstration...

SAP with Doji weekly candle

Luna confirmed the start of the reconditioning of...

US warns China not to help Russia in...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, April 9,...

“Bravo Hits” are still in the charts here

Maduro imposes political apartheid

EPS respond to investigation for alleged diversion of...

Nanjing Agricultural and Sideline Logistics Center: Make good...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy