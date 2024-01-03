Questions for Popular Consultation were sent to the CC

The Communication Secretariat reported that the questions for the Popular Consultation have already been sent to the Constitutional Court.

The Communication Secretariat reported on the night of Tuesday, January 2, 2024 that the questions for the Popular Consultation had already been sent to the Constitutional Court.

The questions were sent in the afternoon through the virtual system for prior control.

President Daniel Noboa will make a national network to announce the objectives of the Consultation once the Court acknowledges it, the Secretariat specified.

This Wednesday the questions will be accessible on the Court’s website.

“The spirit of the Popular Consultation is to satisfy the desires of the population regarding security, employment and justice.”

In general terms, it seeks the intervention of the Armed Forces in the fight against crime; calls for tougher penalties for those responsible for organized crime and the violence that the country endures; and, finally, promotes employment through new hiring and new economic activities.

