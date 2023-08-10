Home » Quetta, explosion near FC check post, one person killed
Quetta, explosion near FC check post, one person killed

Quetta, explosion near FC check post, one person killed

Thursday, August 10, 2023, 9:53 PM

Quetta: An explosion occurred near the FC check post in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, as a result of which one person was killed.

According to police officials, an explosion occurred near the FC check post on the Western Bypass in Quetta, as a result of which one person was killed and two persons were slightly injured.

Officials said that after the explosion, the police have surrounded the area and started a search operation, while the people injured in the explosion have been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. Officials further said that the nature of the explosion is being determined.

It should be noted that earlier today there was an explosion on Moti Ram Road in Quetta as a result of which 2 people were injured.

Expressing anger over the incident, Chief Minister Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo had asked the Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police for a report on the security measures.

