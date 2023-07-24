Quetta lawyer murder: Order not to arrest Imran Khan till August 9

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued an order not to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till August 9 in the case of the lawyer killed in Quetta.

On Monday, a three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case, where arguments could not be given today due to the absence of the plaintiff’s counsel.

Advocate General Balochistan requested the court to ask the chairman PTI to appear before the investigating officer.

On this, the court asked him that ‘do you need Chairman PTI for investigation?’

On this occasion, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the question, ‘On what basis do you want to investigate Imran Khan?’

Advocate General Balochistan replied that ‘According to the FIR, they want to investigate Imran Khan.’

On this, Justice Musrat Hilali remarked that ‘Imran Khan has only challenged the text of the FIR.’

The head of the bench, Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, said that there is a request for adjournment of the case on behalf of the lawyer of the plaintiff case in the Supreme Court. Should the prosecutor want Imran Khan to investigate? Tell the position of the prosecution JIT regarding the arrest of the accused.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar also raised questions that ‘why JIT was formed, what was the need for it. Why is the arrest of Chairman PTI necessary?’

Justice Yahya Khan Afridi said that the prosecution should note all these judicial questions.

The court inquired that ‘are the petitioners present in the court? So Imran Khan attended by standing on the seat.

Justice Yahya Afridi told them that ‘we are giving you relief till the next hearing. But you will have to appear at the next hearing as well.’

Imran Khan pleaded for a longer date for the case, which the court rejected saying that a two-week date is appropriate. Will not go further than that.’

On the request of Advocate General Balochistan regarding the investigation involving Imran Khan, the court said that ‘we are not issuing any such order at present.’

The court rejected the request of the Balochistan government to order the chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf to join the investigation and adjourned the hearing till August 9.

After the hearing, Imran Khan said in an informal conversation with media representatives in the courtroom that ‘It will be a big joke to make Ishaq Dar caretaker prime minister. Will not accept any such decision.’

He added that ‘the court called me so I have appeared, we have great expectation of justice.’

In response to a question, he said that there is no backdoor contact with anyone.

Abdul Razzaq, a lawyer in Quetta, had filed a constitutional petition against PTI chief Imran Khan in the Balochistan High Court, seeking action against the former prime minister for high treason under Article VI.

Lawyer Abdul Razzaq was murdered on June 6, after which his family named Chairman PTI Imran Khan in the FIR of the murder.

After the nomination of Imran Khan in the FIR in the lawyer murder case, Imran Khan filed an application in the Supreme Court against the text of the FIR.

At the last hearing, the Supreme Court had summoned Imran Khan in a personal capacity.

Report of IG Balochistan in lawyer murder case submitted to Supreme Court

IG Balochistan submitted the investigation report of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case to the Supreme Court.

It is written in the report that ‘According to the FIR, threats were being given to the victim for applying Article 6 against Chairman PTI. During the investigation, a seven-member JIT was formed by the Ministry of Interior on June 8.

According to the report: ‘The JIT formed under the leadership of DIGCTD has held eight meetings so far. It was decided to call the accused in the first meeting of the JIT.

The report further stated that summon notices were sent to Chairman PTI on June 19. In the case, it was decided to investigate four accused including Chairman PTI. The statements of the deceased’s wife and two brothers have also been recorded.

Despite sending notices several times, Imran Khan has not yet been involved in the investigation. The matter is under investigation.

