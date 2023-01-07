Home News Queues on the Alemagna for the return after the Epiphany
News

Queues on the Alemagna for the return after the Epiphany

by admin
Intense traffic for the return on the Alemagna state road 51. Long queues formed in a southerly direction, from Caralte to the entrance to the A27 motorway after Longarone. We proceed in fits and starts, more or less from the end of the Cadore bridge, but even before that there are slowdowns from Auronzo and Cortina towards the plain, especially in coincidence with the inhabited centers. On the spot, the traffic police patrols and the Anas teams, ready to intervene in case of need. Travel times, in any case, long.

