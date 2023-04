For the quarter of December 2022 – February 2023, and within the 23 main cities and metropolitan areas, Quibdó registered the highest unemployment rate of the Colombian capitals, with 30.1%.

This exorbitant rate of unemployment in Quibdó is triple the national average and 11 percentage points more than the city with the second highest unemployment rate, Ibagué, with 19.3%.

Santa Marta was the only city with a single-digit rate.