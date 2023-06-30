Home » Quibdó: 7 women and a man are captured with two Mini Uzi submachine guns
by admin
In the Zona Minera neighborhood of Quibdó, members of the National Police captured eight people, seven women and one man, who had two Mini Uzi submachine gun type firearms with two magazines and one hundred 9-millimeter caliber cartridges.

The mini Uzi submachine gun is a small, lightweight firearm with lethal features. It has an effective range of 200 meters and a rate of fire of 950 rounds per minute.

The eight people were inside a house in the Zona Minera neighborhood of Quibdó. Through a search and raid, carried out by SIJIN uniformed officers with the support of the Junglas commandos, they were captured in flagrante delicto.

These people apparently have ties to a multi-crime organization with influence in Quibdó, dedicated to committing crimes such as homicide and extortion.

