The National Police captured a 20-year-old man known as “Andrés” who had in his possession a Mini Uzi submachine gun, with a magazine and two 9-millimeter caliber cartridges.

The operation was carried out in the Los Rosales neighborhood of the municipality of Quibdó.

“Andrés” is an alleged member of a common and organized crime group, and presents judicial notes for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms or ammunition.

They imposed an insurance measure on the prisoner.