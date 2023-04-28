Quibdó: agreements for $627 million for agro-industrial purchases

April 27, 2023

22 agreements worth $627,382,000 were signed between 20 producers, organizations, local agribusiness and buyers who participated in the first round of Local Public Procurement.

Eggs, cassava, rice, chocolate, chicken, fruit pulp, chorizo ​​and sausage among others were the producer marketed.

Exceeded expectations in sales during the Business Round of the agreements protocols signed at the first meeting of Local Public Procurement in the capital from the Department.

In compliance with Law 2046 of 2020 “Local Public Purchases and its ordinance No. 122 of 2021, the first face-to-face meeting of the business conference was held on April 25, 2023 at the facilities of the Arnoldo de Los Santos Palacios Mosquera de Quibdó Library.

During the day, commercial agreements for a value of $627,382,000 were reached between 20 producers, organizations and local agribusiness and 14 buyers, in total 22 protocol agreements were signed for products such as: Eggs, cassava, rice, chocolate, chicken, fruit pulp , chorizo, sausage, among others. These agreements will be monitored month by month to verify compliance between the parties.

Buyers and producers from the department met in order to generate commercial dynamics that allow optimizing short marketing circuits, strengthening the economy of local producers through the public purchase of food for state social programs with entities such as the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare -ICBF, Departmental Education Secretary

This space of the National Board of Local Public Procurement is an articulation process in which entities such as: Secretary of Economic Development, DIAN, Department of Social Prosperity, Secretary of Departmental Education of Chocó, ICA, Government of Chocó, Restitution Agency participate. of Lands, Secretary of Health of Chocó, Chamber of Commerce, ACDI Voca, Rural Development Agency -ADR, Mayor of Quibdó, INVIMA, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, ICBF Regional and National Headquarters, United Nations Food Organization and Agriculture-FAO, SENA, Mesoamerica Hunger Free Program AMEXCID, among others.