In the La Playita de Quibdó sector, a confrontation between criminal gangs took place. After the events, the police were informed about an explosive device in the area.

Upon arriving at the place, the Chocó Police identified an explosive device that was abandoned in a plastic bag in the middle of a public thoroughfare.

To remove it, the intervention of the CTI and the Sijin with a group of anti-explosives was necessary. It was then transferred to be deactivated in a safe place.

