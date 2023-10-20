Quibdó: Another captured with a Mini Ingram submachine gun

Due to information from the community about the presence of suspicious people in the Los Puentes sector of the Horizonte neighborhood of Quibdó, the National Police deployed an operation and captured one of them in a wooded area.

This 20-year-old subject was found in possession of a Mini Ingram submachine gun with a magazine and four cartridges.

The captured person, the firearm, the supplier and the ammunition were left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office, to answer for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms or ammunition.

