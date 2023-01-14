Home News Quibdó: capital of homicide in Colombia in 2022
The National Police published the statistics of homicides in capitals of Colombia in the year 2022.

The first and dishonorable place is occupied by Quibdó with 169 homicides, which means a homicide rate of 127.1 per hundred thousand inhabitants.

The average homicide rate in Colombian capitals was 21.2. In other words, in Quibdó the homicide rate was six times higher than the average homicide rate in the capital cities.

Quibdó’s situation is critical. Human losses are concentrated in young people under 25 years of age who live in peripheral neighborhoods. According to Police figures, 12% of the victims are adolescents, 96% are men, and 93% of these deaths are committed with a firearm.

