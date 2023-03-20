The four soldiers who were in the EJC 4221 helicopter that crashed at 2:45 pm today in Quibdó died.

They are the pilot in command Captain Héctor Jerez, the pilot Lieutenant Julieth García, the crew chief Second Sergeant Johan Orozco and the flight technician Second Sergeant Rubén Leguizamón.

The aircraft was carrying out food supply tasks to the soldiers located in Alto, Medio and Bajo Baudó, when it crashed to the ground in the La Playita neighborhood, near the Cabí river.