News

Quibdó: mayor's office announces intention to donate a lot to build a judicial citadel

Quibdó: mayor’s office announces intention to donate a lot to build a judicial citadel

The president of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, Aurelio Enrique Rodríguez Guzmán, made a technical visit to a plot of land that the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Quibdó will transfer as a free asset to the Judicial Branch for the construction of the judicial citadel in the department of Chocó .

Judge Rodríguez Guzmán thanked the mayor of Quibdó, Martín Emilio Sánchez Valencia, for the intention of ceding a 20,000-meter plot of land as free property and affirmed that thanks to this gesture of generosity, the judicial citadel for the capital of Chocó will be a reality .

“A pole of development would be this construction of the Judicial Branch in Quibdó, where a modern infrastructure is needed so that we empower and provide decent working conditions to our judicial servers and, especially, guarantee and strengthen the provision of the justice administration service. to the citizens”, said magistrate Aurelio Enrique Rodríguez Guzmán.

In his turn, the mayor of Quibdó, Martín Emilio Sánchez Valencia, affirmed that this intention to transfer the plot of land to the administration of justice in Chocó as free property, will allow that with the construction of a judicial citadel “everyone will be the established offices are in the same place, which represents a great development for our city and our department”.

With this and other actions, the Superior Council of the Judiciary works to strengthen and modernize the administration of justice in the country’s regions.

