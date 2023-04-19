Quibdó: the specialist doctors of the San Francisco Hospital resigned

The specialist doctors of the San Francisco Hospital resigned today due to non-compliance by SuperSalud in relation to the payment of their fees. At this time the hospital center continues to be intervened and under the command of SuperSalud. Specialists are owed fees for services for five months to date: October, November and December 2022 and February and March 2023.

In addition, the supervisory management of SuperSalud has not paid the corresponding amount to the Occupational Risk Administrator, ARL.

Health professionals denounce that on January 26 they signed the last commitment to SuperHealth and that it was also breached.

On February 17, the National Health Superintendent, Ulahí Beltrán López, was in Quibdó and said that it was not advisable to end the intervention at the San Francisco de Asís Hospital because in the hands of the departmental government the situation would worsen. He accused the government of Chocó of being responsible for the functional impairment of the San Francisco de Asís Hospital and affirmed that SuperSalud would continue the task of improving financing, service provision, insurance, surveillance and control, which has not been presented. .

On the other hand, the employees of the Anthoc union association held a sit-in where they displayed banners denouncing the lack of supplies, medicines and equipment at the San Francisco Hospital.