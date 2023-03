At 6:30 in the morning today, March 12, two young brothers were murdered inside their home, in front of their relatives, in the Obrero neighborhood of Quibdó.

The victims responded to the names of Juan Camilo Romaña Cuesta, 24, and Yoan David Romaña.

Two hitmen arrived at the house on a motorcycle, broke down the door, entered and shot them in front of their relatives.