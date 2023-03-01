}

On February 30, 2023, the National Administrative Department of Statistics, Dane, reported that Quibdó is the city with the highest unemployment (28.6%) in the Nov22-Jan23 quarter, presenting an increase of 3.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter Oct22 -Dec22 and an increase of 7.3 percentage points from the quarter of a year ago Nov21-Jan 22.

Even current unemployment is higher than in the pandemic period, where its rate was 23.8% (Nov 20-Jan 21).

The second capital city in unemployment is Riohacha with 17.9%, eleven percentage points less than Quibdó.

This figure proves the total failure of the policies of the municipal, departmental and national governments.

To this lousy parameter of general unemployment in Quibdó we must add the disastrous rates of the capital of Chocó in youth unemployment, female unemployment, and labor informality.

These numbers on unemployment are the main cause of misery, hunger, hopelessness and social breakdown in Quibdó and the rest of Chocó, the true engine of the increase in violence and migration to other regions of Colombia.

Unemployment in Chocó is structural, due to the precarious agricultural and urban production in the department, the lack of manufacturing, industries, communication routes, little coverage and quality of public services (health, energy, drinking water, connectivity, sewerage, education).

The basis for leaving the dishonorable last place in unemployment is compliance with the agreements signed in the various civic strikes in Chocó, agreements that have not been honored by governments at any level.