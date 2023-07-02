Home » Quibdó: women monitor the Peace Agreement
Quibdó: women monitor the Peace Agreement

Quibdó: women monitor the Peace Agreement

The Monitoring Committee for the gender measures of the Peace Agreement in Chocó is a group of black, Afro, indigenous and rural women from Bahía Solano, El Carmen de Atrato, Istmina, Medio San Juan and Quibdó, who organized to monitoring and citizen oversight of the implementation of the Peace Agreement in their municipalities, with the accompaniment of the Humanas Corporation.

This weekend she continued with her training process in the city of Quibdó, with the purpose of delving into the points of the Peace Agreement that address the problems that most affect Chocoana women.

One of the tasks of the Committee is to prioritize a set of gender measures with an ethnic-territorial focus of the Agreement. In this third meeting, the Committee focused on commitments regarding the end of the conflict and those that provide a solution to the problem of illicit drugs in their territories.

One priority will be to follow up on the Comprehensive Security and Protection Program for communities and organizations in the territory, and the protection protocol for rural territories, verifying whether they have been implemented with the participation of women and taking into account their particular conditions.

Likewise, they will oversee actions to reduce harm from consumption, prioritizing vulnerable populations, and taking into account gender violence, mainly intra-family and sexual violence, within the National Program for Comprehensive Intervention against the Consumption of Illicit Drugs.

Under the slogans “Together We Are Powerful” and “Together for Territorial Peace”, the Local Monitoring Committee will advance by requesting information and creating dialogues with the institutions so that the implementation of the gender measures of the Peace Agreement is a reality in the Choco Department.

