Cristian Palacios Santos was born in Quibdó, he is 29 years old, he measures 2.04 meters and last week he was hired by the Palma Volleyball team, from Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands of Spain in the Mediterranean.

Palacios Santos plays in the central position and has been part of the Colombian volleyball team five times, with which he has played in various international competitions such as the Copa Sudamericana, the Pan American Cup and the Pan American Games.

He has played in teams from Peru, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Romania,

“I hope to contribute a lot so that the name of Palma continues at the top”, said Cristian Palacios at the official presentation as a new Volleyball Palma player to the media. “It is a good club, renowned. I had always wanted to play here at some point and here we are.”

