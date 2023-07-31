Home » Quick call, 23,597 places available, 10,192 those intended for support. TABLE Gilda Benevento [PDF]
News

Quick call, 23,597 places available, 10,192 those intended for support. TABLE Gilda Benevento [PDF]

by admin
Quick call, 23,597 places available, 10,192 those intended for support. TABLE Gilda Benevento [PDF]

On 27 July 2023, the Ministry released the quick call availability prospectus, which contains detailed information on the distribution of posts by province in the different classes of competition and types of posts, including support.

The table revised by Guild of Teachers of Benevento, attached to the prospectus, available in PDF and Excel format, reveals that the total number of places available amounts to 23,597. Of these, 10,192 are intended for support, distributed across the various teaching categories.

The places for support are divided as follows: 604 places for childhood, 4,567 for primary school, 3,000 for first grade and 2,021 for second grade. This detailed breakdown gives a clear picture of the opportunities available to teacher seekers in different areas.

The publication of this data represents a complete overview of the availability of places.

TABELLA (in excel)

TABLE (in PDF)

The application is accessed via a direct link on the home page of the Polis portal Online instances.

MINISTRY GUIDE

PROSPECTUS OF AVAILABLE PLACES published by the Ministry

Read also

Quick call for teacher roles 2023, how to fill in the “Regions and provinces of destination of the application” SECTION. GUIDE BY IMAGES

See also  Two months after Christmas it is already time for illuminations: in Udine the installation in the streets of the center has begun

You may also like

At least ten dead after a double-decker bus...

They deactivate an explosive device near a school...

Watcher, the thriller with Maika Monroe in the...

How long will I last in my poetry...

Jamundí, a destination for bird watching

Intense exodus but without problems, HS trains slowed...

The OCWAR-T project trains on the interactions between...

The centennial Kemmerer mission – El Diario

Impressionists on paper, from Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec. An...

Kwilu: at least 280 displaced people from Kwamouth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy