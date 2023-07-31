Quick call, 23,597 places available, 10,192 those intended for support. TABLE Gilda Benevento [PDF]

On 27 July 2023, the Ministry released the quick call availability prospectus, which contains detailed information on the distribution of posts by province in the different classes of competition and types of posts, including support.

The table revised by Guild of Teachers of Benevento, attached to the prospectus, available in PDF and Excel format, reveals that the total number of places available amounts to 23,597. Of these, 10,192 are intended for support, distributed across the various teaching categories.

The places for support are divided as follows: 604 places for childhood, 4,567 for primary school, 3,000 for first grade and 2,021 for second grade. This detailed breakdown gives a clear picture of the opportunities available to teacher seekers in different areas.

The publication of this data represents a complete overview of the availability of places.

The application is accessed via a direct link on the home page of the Polis portal Online instances.

