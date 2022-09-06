Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 5th. Question: Quick Response and All-out Disaster Relief——When the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding County, Ganzi, Sichuan was in progress

Xinhua News Agency reporter

At 12:52 on September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, causing heavy casualties.

After the earthquake, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attached great importance to it and made important instructions to take saving lives as the primary task, spare no effort to rescue the affected people, and minimize casualties. It is necessary to strengthen the monitoring of the earthquake situation, prevent secondary disasters, and properly do a good job in the shelter and resettlement of the affected people.

People first, life first. The State Council’s Earthquake Relief Headquarters and relevant departments and localities immediately launched emergency response, and promptly dispatched working groups and emergency rescue forces to the disaster area.

“Make saving lives a priority”

Hearing the shock, this is a rescue in a race against time. From the central to the local, rescue operations were launched quickly.

Emergency three-level response, emergency two-level response, after the earthquake, the State Council Earthquake Relief Headquarters Office and Emergency Management Department immediately launched the national earthquake emergency response, dispatched a working group to the scene to guide the earthquake relief work, and dispatched the national comprehensive fire rescue force to the earthquake zone.

As of 16:00 on the 5th, the Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched more than 1,100 national comprehensive fire rescue teams, 50 safety production emergency rescue teams, 98 natural disaster engineering rescue centers (China Aneng), 31 sets of equipment, and 1 rescue helicopter. They went to the earthquake site to carry out earthquake relief work; more than 1,000 armed police officers and soldiers were dispatched to the front line of emergency rescue.

At the same time, the Emergency Management Department deployed a total of more than 3,600 people and more than 70 search and rescue dogs from Chongqing, Gansu, Guizhou, Yunnan, Qinghai and other surrounding fire rescue teams and the China Earthquake Rescue Team to assemble and stand by, ready for cross-regional reinforcements at any time.

The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Water Resources, the Red Cross Society of China and other departments launched emergency response and dispatched working groups and expert groups to the earthquake area. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management allocated 50 million yuan of central natural disaster relief funds to Sichuan Province on the same day, which will be used as a whole for emergency rescue and relief work for the affected people.

The Sichuan Provincial Earthquake Relief Headquarters launched a provincial-level earthquake first-level emergency response, and rescue forces such as emergency rescue, firefighting, transportation, medical care, and public security rushed to the earthquake area to carry out rescue and rescue.

As of 16:00 on the 5th, the Sichuan Provincial Health and Health Commission has sent 139 medical team members to the Luding earthquake area to participate in medical rescue. The medical rescue team includes experts from multiple disciplines such as traditional Chinese medicine orthopedics, emergency, trauma orthopedics, and nursing, who have participated in too many. Earthquake emergency rescue work. As of 18:00, Sichuan has dispatched a total of 5,545 rescue forces of various types, mobilized 4 helicopters and 2 drones to the disaster area to carry out air rescue and disaster reconnaissance work.

“Strengthen earthquake monitoring to prevent secondary disasters”

After the earthquake, the China Earthquake Network Center and the Sichuan Earthquake Administration organized experts to study and analyze the seismic activity near Luding County and pay close attention.

The meteorological department said that due to the recent rainy weather in Luding County, it is necessary to prevent the adverse impact of the rainy weather on traffic, rescue and emergency response work. In addition, the geological conditions after the earthquake are fragile, and it is necessary to strengthen the prevention of possible landslides, mudslides, collapses and other disasters.

Regarding the prevention of geological disasters, the reporter learned from the Natural Resources Department of Sichuan Province that at present, a total of 233 professional monitoring sites have been deployed within a radius of 50 kilometers from the epicenter, and 807 sets (sets) of monitoring equipment have been installed, with an online rate of 94.05%. The investigation work is in progress for the hidden geological hazards newly added after the earthquake.

The Sichuan Provincial Department of Water Resources launched the second-level emergency response for water conservancy earthquake disaster relief, and under the guidance of the Ministry of Water Resources, quickly organized professional technical forces to deal with various water conservancy projects such as reservoirs (hydropower stations), dykes, dams, rural drinking water safety in the earthquake area, and possible damming. In case of secondary disasters such as lakes, we will carry out pull-net-type investigation and risk research and judgment, establish a list of earthquake-damaged water conservancy projects, implement emergency response measures one by one, and eliminate dangerous situations in a timely manner. According to preliminary statistics, within 50 kilometers of the earthquake area, there are 4 large reservoirs (hydropower stations), 1 medium-sized reservoir, 176 small reservoirs (hydropower stations), and 39 embankments.

“Properly do a good job of shelter and resettlement for the affected people”

Disaster affects people’s hearts. At around 20:00 on the 5th, the reporter saw in Gongga Square in the center of Moxi Town that temporary tents were being erected, medical staff were busy dressing up in the temporary medical assistance point, and electric power repair personnel were busy repairing the line, and quickly restore it. Power supply and communication.

More relief supplies are being dispatched urgently. After the earthquake, the National Disaster Reduction Committee and the Ministry of Emergency Management launched a national level IV disaster relief emergency response. The Ministry of Emergency Management, together with the National Grain and Material Reserve Bureau, allocated 3,000 tents, 10,000 quilts, 10,000 folding beds and other central disaster relief materials to Luding County, Sichuan on the same day, to support local governments in ensuring earthquake relief and the transfer and resettlement of affected people. Work.

In response to the damage to some communication facilities in the earthquake-stricken area, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a video dispatch meeting immediately, and the Sichuan Provincial Communications Administration immediately launched a level II emergency response to organize the repair of damaged communication facilities and emergency communication support.

At the same time, the Sichuan Provincial Communications Administration dispatched large-scale high-altitude network-wide emergency communication drones to support China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom mobile users, and rushed to the earthquake area to carry out public communication coverage.

According to the relevant person in charge of the State Grid Ganzi Power Supply Company, the earthquake caused serious damage to the power supply lines in many local towns. After all-out repairs, as of 19:00, Sichuan Power Grid has restored 2 35kV substations, 1 500kV line, 2 110kV lines, and 15 10kV lines.