Quickly transform the spirit of the “two sessions” of the province into a strong driving force for high-quality financial work—the party group of the Provincial Department of Finance held an enlarged meeting to convey the important spirit of learning and implementing the “two sessions” of the province



On the afternoon of January 16, the party group of the Provincial Department of Finance held an enlarged meeting, quickly conveying the important spirit of learning from the “two sessions” of the province, and researching, deploying and implementing measures. Yin Xuequn, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Finance, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Zhao Yaling, a member of the provincial CPPCC, a member of the party group of the department, and the chief accountant, made an exchange speech.

Yin Xuequn pointed out that this provincial “two sessions” is the first “two sessions” held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is of great significance for the new journey of our province to start and start well. The government work report runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It summarizes the achievements and seeks truth from facts, plans a grand future pattern, determines scientific and precise tasks, and proposes measures that are realistic and pragmatic. It fully demonstrates the politics of loyalty and core The position, the first responsibility closely linked to the center, the deep feelings of the people first, and the fighting spirit to face difficulties. The financial department must earnestly study and understand, implement benchmarks and tables, and effectively transform the spirit of the provincial “two sessions” into a strong driving force for high-quality financial work, and make positive contributions to a good start and a good start.

(1) Learn the report and grasp the key points. First, we must study and implement the spirit of the “two sessions” and study and implement the spirit of a series of important speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping, study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee, study Implement the combination of the spirit of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference, deeply understand the new concepts and requirements put forward by the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, further identify the “position” and “responsibility” of finance, closely follow the decision-making deployment of the government work report, and plan well With major starting points, major policies, and major measures, we will actively create more financial landmark achievements, and empower and assist the “two firsts” forging ahead. Second, we must have a deep understanding of the goals, requirements, timelines, and key tasks of the 12 major tasks and 10 major projects in the next five years, the specific deployment of the 12 key tasks this year, and the five requirements for strengthening the government’s own construction. The spirit of the “two sessions” will be reflected in all aspects of the whole process of financial work. Third, we must deeply understand the policy orientation of this year’s economic work, focus on the “8+4” economic policy system, combine the activities of “big visits, big research, big services, big problem solving”, accurately grasp the needs of market players, and follow the “one chart, one table, one system” We will improve the “8+1” financial support list, and use the “combination punch” of policies and work to increase efficiency and improve efficiency, stabilize market expectations, and boost market confidence.

(2) Do a good job to show responsibility. First, we need to strengthen connection. Carefully sort out the relevant content of the government work report, strengthen communication with relevant departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Finance, actively strive for the greatest support, and prepare the work plan of our province in a timely manner to ensure that as soon as the central policy is clarified, our province will implement it as soon as possible . Second, we must refine the target. Comparing with the five-year goals and current-year goals proposed in the government work report, we will further refine and specify the financial work goals in accordance with the idea of ​​”anchoring for five years, planning for three years, and doing a solid job every year” to reflect the “jumping, jumping, within reach” and match the goals of economic and social development. Third, we must clarify responsibilities. As soon as possible, decompose the tasks specified in the government work report to various locations, posts, and personnel, establish a list of responsibilities, clarify time nodes, strengthen supervision and supervision, and promote the development of work in a closed-loop list.

(3) Quick implementation is at the forefront. First, it must be implemented quickly. Adhere to the sooner the sooner and the sooner the earlier, the policies that should be introduced should be introduced at a faster pace, the approved budget should be released as soon as possible to ensure that all are released within the statutory time, the issuance and use of government bonds should be accelerated, and fiscal policies and funds should be promoted early The role of economic stability and quality improvement. Second, strengthen cooperation. For the work that the financial department cooperates with, it is necessary to strengthen work coordination, actively connect with the leading department, assist in the introduction of relevant policies or implementation rules, and cooperate with them to implement them. Three must be at the forefront. Adhere to the concept of “If you are not ahead, you are behind”, raise the benchmark, strive to be the first, go all out to seize the time, grasp the progress, and advance quickly to ensure that all tasks continue to be at the forefront of the provincial departments and the national financial system.

The meeting also made arrangements for the work related to the end of the year and the beginning of the year.