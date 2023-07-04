Quiet day for Egan Bernal in the Tour de France

Yesterday Colombian Egan Bernal had a uneventful day, who remains in the Top 20 of the Tour de France, a race that left Spanish territory yesterday.

The zipaquierno, who is the best of the ‘beetles’ in box 18 of the Individual general classification, reached the finish line in box 61, with the same time as the winner, the Belgian Jasper Philipsen.

Harold Tejada was 65 with the same record of the winner in this third fraction, while Esteban ‘Chavito’ Chaves arrived in the 112 box at 55 seconds; Rigoberto Urán in position 164 at 2:05 and Daniel Felipe Martínez 169 at 2:09.

In the general classification, Bernal is 18 to 43 seconds behind the leader, Adam Yates, while Tejada is 25 at 1:41, Martínez 56 at 12:32, Chaves 59 at 14:16 and Urán 92 at 22:05.

Bernal, 26 years old and who is back in elite competitions after the accident that nearly cost him his life or left him a quadriplegic, had no problems in a calm route to follow the steps of the main candidates for final victory .

As for the stage, the Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) won the sprint in the third stage of the Tour de France, ending in Bayonne (French Basque Country), while the British Adam Yates (UAE) retained the yellow jersey of overall leader.

Philipsen overtook the German Phil Bauhaus and the Australian Caleb Ewan at the end of this first stage that ended in French territory, after two first stages in the Spanish Basque Country.

It was the third stage win for the Belgian in the Tour de France.

Excellently bowled by his teammate Mathieu van der Poel, Philipsen also benefited from the fact that one of his main rivals, Fabio Jakobsen, quickly ran out of options.

Before confirming the victory for the Belgian, the commissioners used a slow-motion view of the sprint in which the Belgian slightly enclosed his compatriot Wout Van Aert against the fences.

Although they considered that the maneuver was not illegal, to the relief of the winner of the day, who was looking at the images at the same time accompanied by Tadej Pogacar, with whom he is a great friend.

The British Mark Cavendish, for his part, missed the first opportunity to take the record of victories in the Grande Boucle alone that he currently holds with Eddy Merckx (34 victories).

He will be able to try again on Tuesday in the fourth stage, which promises a new arrival in the sprint at the Nogaro automobile circuit.

After two closely contested stages in the Basque Country, in which the best claimed their role as protagonists, the peloton chose to spend a quiet day to reach France with a route of 193.5 kilometres.

The American Neilson Powless did not take long to attack to reinforce his polka-dot jersey for best climber, accompanied by the Frenchman Laurent Pichon, who continued solo until 37 kilometers to the finish line.

Once the Frenchman had caught up, the peloton focused on reaching the sprint, which ended without any regrettable crash.

The fourth stage of the Tour de France, today starting in Dax (Nova Aquitaine region), will conclude for the first time in its history on the Nogaro automobile circuit, where the sprinters start as favorites after 181.8 kilometers of travel.

“It is once again a stage for sprinters, with the particularity, and this rarely happens, of finishing on a road course. For the runners it will be a loss of references because there is nothing around the track”, Thierry Gouvenou, technical director of the Grande Boucle, explained to AFP.

