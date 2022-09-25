Home News Quincinetto, with the Ferrari off the road: entrepreneur in hospital
News

Quincinetto, with the Ferrari off the road: entrepreneur in hospital

by admin
Quincinetto, with the Ferrari off the road: entrepreneur in hospital

The 57-year-old man lost control due to the asphalt made slippery by the rain

QUINCINETTO.

A sudden storm that broke out on Sunday afternoon 25 September, around 4 pm, caused a double traffic accident on the A5 Turin-Aosta motorway, after Quincinetto in the direction of

Turin. Two drivers have lost control of their respective vehicles: a flaming Ferrari and a BMW. The driver of the Ferrari, 57, an entrepreneur residing in the Pavia area was

rescued by 118 personnel and transported in yellow code to the CTO, by helicopter rescue.

Investigations by the Turin traffic police are underway. The cars were destroyed. The Ferrari, model F8 Spider, lost the entire front after the collision

the barriers.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  No tables, only four in the restaurant in both the yellow and white areas. The Ministry of Health specifies the guidelines on reopening

You may also like

Do Your Best for Peace and Development, Take...

Polling stations: queues for women and men discriminate...

The astronomical spectacle “Jupiter Opposing the Sun” will...

Falls from his horse during a walk and...

Cortina, a boy falls in the Bike park...

Against the rise in bills, the shield is...

Huaibei Media Center held a review meeting on...

Castelfranco, the stairs hinder the vote of a...

Xi and Wei’s absence from an important meeting...

Cavarzere, fire at Bottecchia. Column of smoke visible...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy