The 57-year-old man lost control due to the asphalt made slippery by the rain

QUINCINETTO.

A sudden storm that broke out on Sunday afternoon 25 September, around 4 pm, caused a double traffic accident on the A5 Turin-Aosta motorway, after Quincinetto in the direction of

Turin. Two drivers have lost control of their respective vehicles: a flaming Ferrari and a BMW. The driver of the Ferrari, 57, an entrepreneur residing in the Pavia area was

rescued by 118 personnel and transported in yellow code to the CTO, by helicopter rescue.

Investigations by the Turin traffic police are underway. The cars were destroyed. The Ferrari, model F8 Spider, lost the entire front after the collision

the barriers.