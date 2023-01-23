Home News Quintero’s debut with Junior, two goals
Quintero’s debut with Junior, two goals

Juan Fernando Quintero he left everyone speechless this weekend with the result he had in his first game with Junior. ANDhis player shone in Barranquilla and he became one of the important figures of the team that left his fans happy in the Romelio Martinez.

The sporting event that solidly defined the shark team, Quintero made his contribution to the win scoring two goals, something that was repeated by his teammate and Cariaco González, who also added two other points.

Although Quintero and Cariaco were not the only ones, as Omar Albornoz ended up scoring another goal for his opponents, leaving the score 5 – 1.

In this way Junior’s new 10 seems to start off on the right foot and show his skills in this new team to which he seeks to contribute, supporting González in particular so that he is freer to define the upcoming games.

It should be noted that the 30-year-old midfielder after this friendly must wait until the third date against Atlético Bucaramangaso Junior will have to manage to play without Quintero against the Águilas Doradas and Independiente Medellín.

All this due to the FIFA sanction that Quintero has in Argentina for pushing a judge when he was at River Plate and for which he was sanctioned for three dates.

