(ANSA) – CATANZARO, FEBRUARY 24 – Three of the 30 “Alfieri della Repubblica” appointed today by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, are from Calabria. They are Maria Grazia Fragale, 17 years old, Elisaveta Petronela Merfu, 19, and Francesco Spataro, 17.



Maria Grazia Fragale, a resident of Serrastretta, was awarded, according to what is stated in the motivation, “for the testimony of solidarity she has offered in her various activities. For having favored the integration of a Ukrainian girl within the class and for having helped some Ukrainian refugees in learning the Italian language”.



For Elisaveta Petronela Merfu, from Scalea, the recognition was motivated “by the social commitment and voluntary work she carries out in favor of younger children, after having received help in a difficult period of their lives”.



In fact, the young woman is a volunteer at the “Save the children light point” in Scalea, a center from which she also received assistance when she was younger.



Finally, as regards Francesco Spataro, resident in Celico, the motivation for the recognition is linked to his “generous voluntary work through which he tries to make his peers aware of the importance of sharing and the value of food”. Spataro, in fact, is an activist of the Food Bank, whose president, among other things, attended the ceremony for the delivery of the certificates. (HANDLE).

