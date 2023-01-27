American actor and musician Jeremy Renner was swept away by his snowplow while trying to stop the vehicle from hitting his nephew and crushing him, according to investigations into this event to which CNN has had access.

The 52-year-old Marvel star assured a few days ago that in that accident, whatue suffered on January 1 in Nevada with a snowplow, fractured more than 30 bones.

According to the report drawn up by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, where the accident occurred and to which the US television network has had access, Renner was trying to clear snow on his ranch so the vehicle his nephew was driving could get out.

“The Pistenbully (type) snowplow began to slide, causing the ‘Avengers’ actor to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” read the conclusion to the report obtained by CNN.

“Although the Pistenbully did have some issues, based on our mechanical inspection, it is believed that the parking brake may have prevented the Pistenbully from moving forward.”the report states.

When the protagonist of The Avengers “He tried to stop or divert the path of the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was dragged by the vehicle and ran over it.”

After becoming trapped, the nephew was able to help Renner until help arrived, the report states. The actor was airlifted to the hospital.where he stayed for more than two weeks, underwent at least two surgeries and received treatment in the intensive care unit.

Apart from having starred in multiple projects in the Marvel saga, Renner has starred in numerous critical and commercial successes, including two “Mission: Impossible” films, and has been nominated for two Oscars, including a supporting role nomination for “The Town” and a best actor nomination for his work. in “The Hurt Locker”

With information from EFE Agency*