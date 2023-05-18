Quito prepares to guarantee security in the city after the death cross – Diario La Hora

The Municipality of Quito activated a Metropolitan protocol in the face of a possible social upheaval, from the beginning of the impeachment trial. Find out how political reality can affect the city.

“The national government made a Constitutional decision, as Constitutional as the political trial that had been taking place,” said the mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñozafter the inaugural session of the Metropolitan Council.

On the morning of this Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the country woke up to the announcement that the Assembly had been dissolved. The cross death generated closures in the surroundings of the Legislative, which looked armored by law enforcement, and a tense atmosphere in the city.

people like Maria Carrera, 38 years old, he chose not to send his children to school “because of what might happen.” She, she explains, prefers to prevent what happened in social mobilizations in previous months and years.

These types of concerns were also transferred to municipal authorities and councilors. This is why the councilor Sandra Hidalgo (SUMA) and Andrés Campaña (councilor for the Ecuadorian Socialist Party) They asked the mayor Pabel Muñoz for an urgent meeting to define an institutional position before the declaration of cross death.

“In the midst of this national uncertainty, in Quito it is up to us to seek and guarantee the normal development of the city,” said the mayor before entering the meeting with the mayors.

protocols activated

Muñoz assured that in the city there is a protocol to face this type of situation from March 2023.

“We will move with this protocol so that all municipal agencies ensure the services of the city and its normal development,” he explained.

After the meeting with the Mayor, Andrés Campaña, councilor for the PSE, gave more details: «The Mayor has explained to us that as a Metropolitan District we have a protocol before a possible social convulsion. This implies the activation of the municipal dependencies in a Unified Command Post (PMU)».

This space, which was activated from Tuesday May 16 with the start of the political trial and the arrival of government supporters to the city, monitor every three hours the situation of Quito with the objective of taking preventive actions to guarantee security and movement in the city.

Campaign also added that today, Thursday May 18, 2023, Mayor Pabel Muñoz will meet with this PMU and the Metropolitan COE.

Among the reports obtained these days, the PMU registered a entry of 191 buses to Quito with people who would participate in a mobilization on Tuesday, May 16. In addition, he explains, there were intermittencies in municipal transport such as the Ecovía and the Trolleybus “for a couple of hours.”

Campaign, he explains, asked the Mayor to expedite the formation of the Metropolitan Council for Citizen Security and Coexistence to deal with the possible effects of the crisis and prepare the city. For this, it is also necessary to expedite the formation of commissions, scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

To comply with the protocol (see box) and maintain control in the city, Quito will have 804 operational traffic agents, 308 officials of the cupeor of metropolitan control agents and 354 firefighters.

For his part, Michael Aulestia, councilor for the NOW movement, reported that he had made a request to the Mayor to guarantee the rights of security, mobility and access to public services.

“We are aware that, being the capital, we are the central site of Ecuadorian politics. For this, we must be prepared for the different citizen demonstrations for or against“, said. “We will not allow episodes of violence in the city.”

Actual risk?

In a statement made on his social networks, Conaie did not speak of a call for mobilizations on the first day of the declaration of the cross death. This, despite Leonidas Iza he urged the Constitutional Court to review the decree and called on the Armed Forces to “respect the Constitution.”

The statements of the president of Conaie, however, they leave a tense atmosphere in the city. This, because, in his intervention, he did not rule out future actions in the event that “this opportunity is taken to take neoliberal measures by decree.”

Giuseppe Cabrera, a political scientist, assures that after the declaration of cross death there are two problems that could affect the city. One of these, the possibility of future mobilizations.

“Cross death is not necessarily going to mobilize people. Not so much for support of the President, but because he has more rejection of the Assembly than the President », he says. «In the event that these are called, they could come from indigenous movements. And if this happens, it will be progressive and Its progress will depend on the actions of the Government..

Cabrera acknowledges that, if these expressions existed, he would put himself in a complicated situation, “from the outset”, by Mayor Pabel Muñoz and to the city.

On the other hand, the expert acknowledges that access to resources could also be affected by the decision made by the Executive.

«Having a president who has no counterweights, beyond the Constitutional Courtit can mean that budgetary commitments or debts, which have always existed, are not fulfilled and continue to lengthen, “he says.

Cabrera assures that the most serious problem for the Mayor «It would be this political instability, both for access to resources, and for what may happen in mobilization issues.s».

For his part, Pabel Muñoz assured that he hopes that mobilizations will not be announced. He called for them to be the institutional channels those who give “lights to the country”.

Among his proposals, Muñoz assured that in the event of demonstrations or actions in the streets, an approach would be made with social organizations to avoid damage to the city and the people of Quito. (CVD)

Preventive actions

Protocolo - Mantener activo el Puesto de Mando Unificado, conformado junto con la Secretaría de Seguridad y la Policía Nacional. - La Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Agua Potable y Saneamiento desplegó seguridad privada e interna en plantas de tratamiento de agua. - Emaseo activó a los 'soldados azules' y maquinaria. Además, se instalaron ocho baterías sanitarias en varios puntos de la ciudad. - La Secretaría de Salud activará puntos de salud de ser necesario.