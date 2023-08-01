Quito seeks private investors for a portfolio of projects of 2,000 million dollars – Diario La Hora

The Mayor, yesterday, in front of businessmen and diplomats.

Yesterday the municipal initiative ‘Invest in Quito’ was presented. The Mayor’s Office seeks to initiate projects in partnership with the private sector. Get to know the offer of Pabel Muñoz.

Nearly 2,000 million dollars is the total value of the portfolio of investment projects presented this Monday by the Municipality of Quito in sectors such as environment, mobility, metro system, urban development and tourism production.

In a conference entitled “Invest in Quito”, the mayor Pabel Muñoz presented to businessmen and representatives of the embassies The first inventory of projects of his administration has been accredited in the country, with which he hopes to make the city an investment destination.

This portfolio of public-private collaboration projects, aimed at both the private sector and multilaterals, is estimated at more than 1,000 million dollars in mobility and close to 900 million dollars in environmentas well as 73 million dollars in the productive sector.

Among the initiatives presented, a decontamination program for Quito’s rivers stands out with the construction of three wastewater treatment plants for an approximate value, as a whole, of 520 million dollars.

It is also anticipated expand water and sanitation coverage to reach the newer neighborhoods through which the city is expanding, which will imply an investment of approximately 240 million dollars.

Muñoz considered that the most important project for the city after putting the Quito Metro into operation at once will be the construction of the new environmental complex that allows adequate waste treatment.

“Today we have a sanitary landfill, but we want to have an environmental complex. The problem of solid waste treatment in Quito is one of the most serious in Latin America,” said Muñoz.

In mobility, the mayor of Quito For the moment, a possible extension of the Quito Metro was not included in this inventory.whose regular operations are expected to start in the first week of December.

“I do want to talk about the extension (expansion) of the Quito Metro, but I cannot start talking about it if the current line is not working,” he said.

For this he considered it necessary first iInstall an antenna system that allows the connection of mobile telephony and, above all, start up the integrated collection system, whose value will be around 9 million dollars.

Likewise, other priorities will be to undertake the trolleybus modernizationfor about 33 million dollars, and implement an intelligent traffic management system for about 50 million dollars.

In production and tourism, he anticipated the projection of carrying out a technology hub and innovation in the economic zone of special development that is located around the Quito airport, for a value of 66 million dollars, as well as two venues (arenas) for events both in the north and in the south of the city. (EFE)

