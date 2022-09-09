Students present flowers to the teacher.Photo by Wang Yuhan, an intern of Shang Hongtao, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry

Xi’an News Network News Yuhu has a heart of ice, and Bacon casts the soul of a teacher. In order to solemnly celebrate the 38th Teacher’s Day, on the morning of September 9, Qujiang New District held the 2022 Teacher’s Day Celebration Conference to discuss the development of Qujiang’s education and share its educational feelings. Qujiang New District Party Working Committee, relevant leaders of the Management Committee, responsible comrades of various relevant departments, all employees of the Education Bureau, principals of primary and secondary schools, kindergarten principals and representatives of teachers attended the meeting.

At the meeting, everyone watched Qujiang Education’s feature film “Rising on the Trend, Presenting to the 20th National Congress”, and felt the development achievements of Qujiang Education in the past three years.

It is reported that in the past three years, Qujiang’s teaching team has been growing day by day, and the level of teachers has improved by leaps and bounds. A team of high-quality teachers with noble morality, superb business skills, reasonable structure and full of vitality has truly become the mainstay of Qujiang’s education quality improvement.

Wu Guimei from Qujiang Elementary School, Wang Wenting from Qujiang No. 4 Elementary School, and Jia Fengxia from Qujiang No. 8 Elementary School made exchange speeches based on their personal experiences and talked about what they saw, thought and realized in the education work. , income, expressing his love and loyalty to the education cause, as well as his confidence and expectation for Qujiang education. Student representatives from the Qujiang campus recited a “Letter to Teachers” affectionately for the majority of teachers, and presented teachers’ Day bouquets to the teachers to express their gratitude to the teachers.

Zhang Jing, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry