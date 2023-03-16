For his part, Mr. Idris Shantouf, writer of the collective council and leader of the Istiqlal Youth, touched on the methodology that was adopted to prepare the program, which proceeded within the framework of the procedures stipulated in the group’s system, as the specified deadlines were respected, and care was taken to implement the participatory approach and to strengthen the role of the citizen and society. civil through the methodology of dialogue. In his intervention, Chentouf stopped at length at the challenges facing the group, not only in implementing the group’s program, but also in several areas that fall within the scope of its competence, stressing that the administrative control authorities refuse to cooperate with the collective council to advance the heavy burdens that fall upon it, which makes the latter in Addressing the urgent demands of citizens.

The symposium witnessed criticism of the worker’s institution or its representative, which is responsible for administrative control (previously guardianship). In the field of financial constraints that the collective council faces, it is still expected that the administrative control apparatus will play its role in urging external interests and partners to support the download of the group program that it needs. To 190 billion centimeters, which is a financial cover that exceeds the resources of the Council, which suffers from the weight of management expenses, which alone cost 89 percent of its budget, which does not exceed 34 billion, not to mention the debts incurred by the previous Council.

The observations highlighted that the follow-up to the download of the strategic plan for sustainable development extending from 2015 to 2020, which was signed before the eyes of His Majesty the King during his visit to the capital of the West, Kenitra, was not carried out as required, noting that the worker is the head of the leadership committee charged with following up the strategic plan that includes the construction of vital facilities. It did not see the light, including but not limited to the road station, the waste treatment unit, and 15 nearby stadiums that were programmed within the same scheme, and the sports teams practicing in the league waited for their completion long and in vain and are still suffering from the absence of sufficient stadiums. During the symposium, a question was asked about the reason for Al-Amel Corporation’s delay in noting the surplus programming for the year 2022, which lasted for more than a year, which affected the functioning of the facilities it was targeting.